DJ BROWNSKIN cleared of charges in the tragic death of his wife SHARON NJERI MWANGI - Court cites daughter’s testimony as key evidence







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A Nairobi court has acquitted Michael Macharia Njiri, popularly known as DJ Brownskin, of charges linked to the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri Mwangi.

Sharon died on July 29th, 2022, after ingesting pesticide at their home in Kariobangi South, Nairobi.

Brownskin had faced three counts: aiding suicide, neglecting to prevent a felony and destroying evidence.

Prosecutors alleged that he failed to stop Sharon despite knowing her intentions, and later tampered with his mobile phone to obstruct investigations.

He denied all charges, with seven witnesses called to testify against him.

On Thursday, January 22nd, 2026, Milimani Principal Magistrate Carolyne Nyaguthii Mugo ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

She highlighted testimony from the couple’s daughter, who described her father as a caring husband who struggled to rush Sharon to hospital.

“These are actions of a person who cares,” the magistrate noted.

The court also observed that Brownskin was arrested nearly a year after Sharon’s death, following the leak of a video showing her consuming poison.

The footage, which surfaced amid custody disputes with in‑laws, was never formally produced in court.

Magistrate Nyaguthii said the video appeared intended to tarnish the DJ’s image during the custody battle.

She further faulted the lack of key evidence, including proper documentation of the alleged phone tampering.

“A prima facie case has not been established against the accused person, and I proceed to acquit him on all counts,” she ruled.

