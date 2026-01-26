Did LYDIA WANJIRU’s over Ksh 700k surgery to enhance her murima NYASH backfire - Her latest PHOTOs have set tongues wagging (LOOK)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Popular content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, has been candidly sharing her body transformation story, revealing that she underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her Nyash and eliminate stubborn belly fat.

Defending her choice, Lydia explained that her natural Kikuyu body frame made it nearly impossible to achieve the curves she desired through diet and exercise alone.

“I didn’t take a shortcut, I took care of myself,” she emphasized, noting that certain areas of her body simply refused to respond to workouts.

During her recovery, Lydia was even spotted carrying a throw pillow to ease the pressure when sitting on her newly acquired curves - a detail that quickly became a talking point online.

However, her latest photos have sparked fresh debate on social media.

Netizens claim that her figure no longer looks symmetrical, with some suggesting her curves appear to have shrunk.

This has fueled speculation that the surgery may have backfired and she might be forced to spend more money to maintain or enhance her look.

The Kenyan DAILY POST