Activist BONIFACE MWANGI warns Kenyans against electing MATIANG’I president in 2027 - “It is like bringing UHURU back”

Monday, January 26,
2026 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has criticized former Interior Cabinet
Secretary Fred Matiang’i, cautioning that supporting his presidential bid will
amount to reviving the Uhuru Kenyatta era.
Speaking on Sunday, January 25th, Mwangi accused
Matiang’i of bearing responsibility for key policy failures under the previous
administration, including the controversial Competency‑Based Curriculum (CBC)
and corruption allegations.
“I think Matiang’i is a problem. The mess in CBC, you know
Matiang’i was co‑president for Uhuru.”
“This CBC was a rushed thing, it was done by Matiang’i. And then if
you go online, he was investigated by EACC for the Ruaraka land scandal,”
Mwangi said.
He further argued that electing Matiang’i will effectively
reinstall Uhuru’s influence in Government, drawing parallels between Jubilee‑era
promises and current frustrations under UDA.
“Electing Matiang’i or considering Matiang’i is bringing Uhuru back
into power.”
“Uhuru is the guy who promised kids laptops, never gave them, and
then those lies of Jubilee and now the UDA lies,” he added.
Matiang’i has already been officially endorsed as the Jubilee
Party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2027 General Elections.
Beyond Jubilee, Matiang’i is closely working with Rigathi
Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka under a united opposition front.
This coalition is seen as a strategic move to consolidate
anti‑UDA forces and strengthen the opposition’s chances in the upcoming polls.
