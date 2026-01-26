Activist BONIFACE MWANGI warns Kenyans against electing MATIANG’I president in 2027 - “It is like bringing UHURU back”







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has criticized former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, cautioning that supporting his presidential bid will amount to reviving the Uhuru Kenyatta era.

Speaking on Sunday, January 25th, Mwangi accused Matiang’i of bearing responsibility for key policy failures under the previous administration, including the controversial Competency‑Based Curriculum (CBC) and corruption allegations.

“I think Matiang’i is a problem. The mess in CBC, you know Matiang’i was co‑president for Uhuru.”

“This CBC was a rushed thing, it was done by Matiang’i. And then if you go online, he was investigated by EACC for the Ruaraka land scandal,” Mwangi said.

He further argued that electing Matiang’i will effectively reinstall Uhuru’s influence in Government, drawing parallels between Jubilee‑era promises and current frustrations under UDA.

“Electing Matiang’i or considering Matiang’i is bringing Uhuru back into power.”

“Uhuru is the guy who promised kids laptops, never gave them, and then those lies of Jubilee and now the UDA lies,” he added.

Matiang’i has already been officially endorsed as the Jubilee Party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2027 General Elections.

Beyond Jubilee, Matiang’i is closely working with Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka under a united opposition front.

This coalition is seen as a strategic move to consolidate anti‑UDA forces and strengthen the opposition’s chances in the upcoming polls.

