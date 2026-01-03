3 arrested for siphoning fuel from train wagons at Sultan Hamud Railway Station - The driver is among the suspects (PHOTOs)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Kenya Railways officers, in collaboration with Port Police, have arrested three individuals suspected of siphoning fuel from train wagons at Sultan Hamud Railway Station.

The suspects, locomotive driver Nicodemus Keya, security guard Mutunga Mwanzia, and Geoffrey Irungu, were caught red-handed following a tip-off from vigilant members of the public who alerted authorities to the illegal activity.

Police officers responded swiftly, storming the scene and recovering two 20-litre jerrycans and two 18-litre water dispenser bottles filled with suspected stolen petrol.

At the time of the incident, the train was stationary at Sultan Hamud Railway Station awaiting a replacement driver.

The three suspects were immediately escorted to Emali Railways Police Station, where they are currently being processed ahead of their arraignment in court.

The National Police Service has reiterated its commitment to combating fuel theft and all forms of economic sabotage, emphasizing sustained vigilance, swift law enforcement action, and strong collaboration with the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST