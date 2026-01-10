COTU boss ATWOLI sets record straight on gifting nephew multimillion Landcruiser Prado for stellar KCSE results (PHOTO)







Saturday, January 10, 2025 - Social media was abuzz yesterday after a photo surfaced claiming Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli, had rewarded his “nephew” with a flashy Land Cruiser for stellar KCSE results.

The viral image showed Atwoli handing car keys to a young man, but the veteran trade unionist has shut down the chatter.

Taking to X, he stamped the photo with a bold “Fake” watermark, dismissing the claims.

However, he did not reveal whether the boy pictured was indeed related to him.

While Atwoli distanced himself from the viral moment, Keiyo South MP, Gideon Kimaiyo, made headlines of his own by pledging Ksh 100,000 to every student in his constituency who scored a clean A.

He praised the candidates’ hard work and promised the cash prize as a token of encouragement.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced that 1,932 students achieved grade A in 2025 - an improvement from 2024’s 1,693.





The Kenyan DAILY POST