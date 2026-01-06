6 Iranian nationals arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts in Sh 8.2 billion methamphetamine case (PHOTO)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Six Iranian nationals have been arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa for their involvement in the trafficking of a massive consignment of methamphetamine valued at approximately Sh 8.2 billion.

The accused are linked to the seizure of 1,036.044 kilograms of methamphetamine, intercepted in October 2025 during a high-stakes multi-agency maritime operation off the Kenyan coast.

Security officers intercepted a stateless dhow in the Indian Ocean, leading to the arrest of the six: Nia Jasem Darzadeh, Jadgal Nadeem Abdulgani, Baloch Hassan, Baloch Imran Mustafa, Baksh Rahim Goharam, and Daryayi Imtiyaz, aka Pamin, onboard.

The charges were formally read after the conclusion of a Miscellaneous Application that had earlier been filed seeking custodial orders.

All six accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court ordered that the suspects be remanded at Shimo La Tewa GK Prison pending the reading of facts, scheduled for January 30th, 2026.

This case highlights the unwavering resolve of the country’s security agencies to dismantle transnational narcotics networks and protect the nation from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.





