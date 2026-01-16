Concerned motorist forces an intoxicated driver out of the road after he nearly caused an accident along a busy highway (VIDEO)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A concerned motorist was forced to intervene after an intoxicated driver nearly caused a serious accident along a busy highway.

In a video circulating online, the visibly drunk driver is seen speeding recklessly, swerving across lanes, and almost colliding head-on with oncoming vehicles.

Other motorists can be heard hooting frantically and veering off the road in a desperate attempt to avoid a catastrophic crash.

Alarmed by the dangerous situation, a motorist who was driving behind the erratic driver took action and managed to force him off the road, effectively preventing a potential tragedy.

The dramatic incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising the motorist’s bravery while calling for stricter enforcement against drunk driving.

