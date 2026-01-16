Concerned motorist forces an intoxicated driver out of the road after he nearly caused an accident along a busy highway (VIDEO)

Friday, January 16, 2026 - A concerned motorist was forced to intervene after an intoxicated driver nearly caused a serious accident along a busy highway.
In a video circulating online, the visibly drunk driver is
seen speeding recklessly, swerving across lanes, and almost colliding head-on
with oncoming vehicles.
Other motorists can be heard hooting frantically and veering
off the road in a desperate attempt to avoid a catastrophic crash.
Alarmed by the dangerous situation, a motorist who was
driving behind the erratic driver took action and managed to force him off the
road, effectively preventing a potential tragedy.
The dramatic incident has sparked widespread reactions
online, with many praising the motorist’s bravery while calling for stricter
enforcement against drunk driving.
Watch the video>>> below.
Must you really?? pic.twitter.com/q9tJq4Nnfe— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 16, 2026
