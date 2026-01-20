Comedian ONJIRI opens up about a 20-year battle with alcohol addiction, likens alcohol to witchcraft - “Ukitaka kuroga mtoto wa mtu mpee pombe”







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Veteran comedian and actor Onjiri, fondly known as Onjiri the Cricket, has shared his painful 20-year struggle with alcohol addiction.

In a candid interview with Oga Obinna on Monday, January 19th, 2026, the entertainer revealed how drinking nearly destroyed his health, career and relationships.

“I had an alcohol problem for over 20 years. I had gotten to a point where I could not hold a glass. I used to shake mbaka nitoe lock,” Onjiri confessed.

Onjiri revealed that he lost many friends to alcohol-related deaths, often being told at funerals that he was “next.”

Friends in the comedy industry, including Jalang’o and Sandra Dacha, repeatedly warned him that he was “next in line” if he did not change.

“I remember Jalango saying ‘Onjiri, you are next,’ and Sandra Dacha saying, ‘Onjiri, you are next,’” he said.

The comedian admitted that the most painful part was watching those around him feel helpless.

“When it gets to a point where your friends are looking at you, and they are seeing that you are dying, but there is nothing they can do because every other time you are drunk,” he added.

Quitting was not easy. He explained that unless someone truly decides to stop, even rehab cannot help.

“Alcohol ukianza kuikunywa kuiwacha sio rahisi… Kuna watu wengi wataenda rehab, na wakitoka the first place wataenda ni bar kwa sababu hawajaamua,” he said.

Instead of rehab, Onjiri made a personal decision to quit, promising his son that things would change.

“I approached my son nikamwambia ‘I have let you down for so long… things are different, sikunywi pombe tena,’” he revealed.

The first weeks were brutal, with withdrawal symptoms so severe he drank tea through a straw.

“The first few weeks the withdrawal was worse, mimi nilikuwa na kunywa chai na straw kwa sababu nilikuwa na shake,” he recalled.

“I have been clean for two years and five months.”

He likened alcohol addiction to witchcraft, warning, “Ukitaka kuroga mtoto wa mtu mpee pombe.”

His raw honesty has sparked conversations online, with netizens praising him for turning his pain into awareness and hope. Watch the video>>> below

" Ukitaka Kuroga mtoto wa mtu mpee pombe"- Onjiri comedian with some powerful advice! pic.twitter.com/gwzSqjixue — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 20, 2026

