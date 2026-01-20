Comedian Dr. OFWENEKE sparks debate with bold relationship advice to men – “Women never say anything by mistake or as a joke”

Tuesday, January 20,
2026 - Radio presenter and stand‑up comedian, Sande Bush, popularly known
as Dr
Ofweneke, has sparked conversation after warning men against
dismissing their partners’ words as mere jokes or pranks.
Speaking during his radio show on Tuesday, January 20th,
2026, Ofweneke stressed that women are intelligent, thoughtful and highly
calculative.
“Wanaume, mpenzi wako asikuonyeshe madharau kisha aseme
ni prank ama joke, anamaanisha na ashafikiria hicho kitu kwa muda.”
“Women never say anything by mistake or as a joke, lazima
ukuwe careful akiongea,” he cautioned.
“Women are very intelligent, thoughtful and very
calculative, and women have come to know that the only way to destroy a man is
not through anything but through words,” Ofweneke added.
“When a woman threatens you, in her mind, she has already
actualised it.”
Highlighting the power of language in relationships, he
urged men to pay close attention.
“You must learn to study the language of a woman… You must
be very careful and very keen,” he said.
Beyond his radio insights, Dr. Ofweneke has also been candid
about his own personal life, openly discussing his failed marriages and the
lessons he has drawn from them.
His first marriage to gospel singer, Nicah
the Queen, with whom he shares two daughters, ended around 2016
while his relationship with Christine Tenderess,
with whom he has one child, introduced publicly in 2019
and formalized with a proposal in 2021, ended after about three
years.
