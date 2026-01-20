Comedian Dr. OFWENEKE sparks debate with bold relationship advice to men – “Women never say anything by mistake or as a joke”







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Radio presenter and stand‑up comedian, Sande Bush, popularly known as Dr Ofweneke, has sparked conversation after warning men against dismissing their partners’ words as mere jokes or pranks.

Speaking during his radio show on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, Ofweneke stressed that women are intelligent, thoughtful and highly calculative.

“Wanaume, mpenzi wako asikuonyeshe madharau kisha aseme ni prank ama joke, anamaanisha na ashafikiria hicho kitu kwa muda.”

“Women never say anything by mistake or as a joke, lazima ukuwe careful akiongea,” he cautioned.

“Women are very intelligent, thoughtful and very calculative, and women have come to know that the only way to destroy a man is not through anything but through words,” Ofweneke added.

“When a woman threatens you, in her mind, she has already actualised it.”

Highlighting the power of language in relationships, he urged men to pay close attention.

“You must learn to study the language of a woman… You must be very careful and very keen,” he said.

Beyond his radio insights, Dr. Ofweneke has also been candid about his own personal life, openly discussing his failed marriages and the lessons he has drawn from them.

His first marriage to gospel singer, Nicah the Queen, with whom he shares two daughters, ended around 2016 while his relationship with Christine Tenderess, with whom he has one child, introduced publicly in 2019 and formalized with a proposal in 2021, ended after about three years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST