Comedian JAYMO ULE MSEE laughs off relatives' gossip after he ditched Christianity and embraced Islam - Wanasema nilipewa Ksh 2 million

2025 - Kenyan comedian and content creator, Jaymo Ule Msee, has found
himself at the center of family gossip since embracing Islam.
In a candid video chat with fellow digital creator Catey
Fortune Munene, shared on his Instagram on Thursday, January 8th,
2026, Jaymo, born Wilson Muirani Gathoni but now known by his Islamic name
Hakeem Amir Malik - addressed the unusual rumors circulating among his
relatives.
According to Jaymo, some family members have been spreading
claims that new converts to Islam are rewarded with large sums of money.
The comedian revealed that the gossip has gone as far as
suggesting he received Ksh 2 million after his conversion.
“Kuna moja
mbaya imetokea kwanza ni relatives ndio wanasukuma ni noma, wanasema mtu
akislimu anapewa Ksh2million so wanasema very soon nitatokezea na mabwembwe kwa
sababu nitakuwa nimepewa Ksh 2million,” he said with a mix of
disbelief and humor.
The speculation, he admitted, even sparked his curiosity.
Jaymo joked that he might call one of his relatives to ask
which Muslim is supposed to hand him the alleged millions - or whether someone
else pocketed his share.
“Hiyo
gossip ilifanya nikuwe interested juu sasa nashanga nitapigiaje mmoja wao
niwaulize, ni mwisilamu mgani anafa kunipea hio Ksh 2 million, labda kuna mtu
amepewa pesa yangu na anataka kuniosha,” he added.
Despite the chatter, Jaymo took it all in stride,
sarcastically encouraging his relatives to keep the gossip alive.
“Keep the gossip coming; najua zengine zitanichanua na pia zitanigenga, that is what relatives do, we
support each other,” he quipped.
