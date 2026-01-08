Comedian JAYMO ULE MSEE laughs off relatives' gossip after he ditched Christianity and embraced Islam - Wanasema nilipewa Ksh 2 million







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and content creator, Jaymo Ule Msee, has found himself at the center of family gossip since embracing Islam.

In a candid video chat with fellow digital creator Catey Fortune Munene, shared on his Instagram on Thursday, January 8th, 2026, Jaymo, born Wilson Muirani Gathoni but now known by his Islamic name Hakeem Amir Malik - addressed the unusual rumors circulating among his relatives.

According to Jaymo, some family members have been spreading claims that new converts to Islam are rewarded with large sums of money.

The comedian revealed that the gossip has gone as far as suggesting he received Ksh 2 million after his conversion.

“Kuna moja mbaya imetokea kwanza ni relatives ndio wanasukuma ni noma, wanasema mtu akislimu anapewa Ksh2million so wanasema very soon nitatokezea na mabwembwe kwa sababu nitakuwa nimepewa Ksh 2million,” he said with a mix of disbelief and humor.

The speculation, he admitted, even sparked his curiosity.

Jaymo joked that he might call one of his relatives to ask which Muslim is supposed to hand him the alleged millions - or whether someone else pocketed his share.

“Hiyo gossip ilifanya nikuwe interested juu sasa nashanga nitapigiaje mmoja wao niwaulize, ni mwisilamu mgani anafa kunipea hio Ksh 2 million, labda kuna mtu amepewa pesa yangu na anataka kuniosha,” he added.

Despite the chatter, Jaymo took it all in stride, sarcastically encouraging his relatives to keep the gossip alive.

“Keep the gossip coming; najua zengine zitanichanua na pia zitanigenga, that is what relatives do, we support each other,” he quipped.

