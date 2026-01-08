Claims emerge over Ksh 2 million sent to Kileleshwa MCA, ROBERT ALAI, by a senior Government official after pulling a gun on BABU OWINO

Thursday, January 8,
2026 - Claims have surfaced online regarding huge sums of money sent to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai,
following an incident in which he pulled a gun on Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino,
at a popular Nairobi entertainment joint.
According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond
Omollo allegedly sent Ksh 2 million to Alai shortly after the
confrontation.
“The evening Robert Alai pulled a gun on Babu, Raymond
Omollo sent him KSh 2 million. Walai bilai mbele ya Mungu. If I’m lying, Mungu
anihukumu,” Aoko wrote.
The powerful PS is positioning himself as a key political
player in Luo Nyanza and is said to view Babu
Owino’s growing popularity as a threat.
Babu’s rising profile is also said to be unsettling other senior Government officials and influential ODM insiders.
