Claims emerge over Ksh 2 million sent to Kileleshwa MCA, ROBERT ALAI, by a senior Government official after pulling a gun on BABU OWINO







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Claims have surfaced online regarding huge sums of money sent to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, following an incident in which he pulled a gun on Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, at a popular Nairobi entertainment joint.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo allegedly sent Ksh 2 million to Alai shortly after the confrontation.

“The evening Robert Alai pulled a gun on Babu, Raymond Omollo sent him KSh 2 million. Walai bilai mbele ya Mungu. If I’m lying, Mungu anihukumu,” Aoko wrote.

The powerful PS is positioning himself as a key political player in Luo Nyanza and is said to view Babu Owino’s growing popularity as a threat.

Babu’s rising profile is also said to be unsettling other senior Government officials and influential ODM insiders.





