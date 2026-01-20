Onto the Next One! Meet DJ DIBUL’s new girlfriend, SHARON, after his exit from toxic marriage with actress, DOREA CHEGE (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Celebrated Mugithi entertainer, DJ Dibul, has reportedly moved on and found love again after quietly walking away from his troubled marriage with actress Dorea Chege.

According to well-placed sources, the popular DJ is now dating a woman identified as Sharon, an upcoming content creator.

The two are said to be keeping their relationship private as they get to know each other away from the public eye.

DJ Dibul had been in a highly publicized relationship with his baby mama, Dorea Chege, until recently, when reports emerged suggesting that the two had parted ways following the collapse of their marriage.

Fueling speculation, Dorea shared a video online just days ago apologizing to Dibul, a move that intensified rumours surrounding their separation.

Sources close to the couple allege that the marriage had become toxic, with claims that Dibul was subjected to emotional and physical abuse, at times leaving him with visible injuries.

Below are photos of Dibul’s new catch, Sharon.

