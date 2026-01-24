LADY found murdered in a lodging! Murder suspect exposes himself after paying lodging fee via Mpesa! His name is DAVID CHEPKWONY (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - A woman was found murdered in a guesthouse in Kapkatet Centre, Bomet County, on Wednesday evening, sparking a manhunt for the suspect who fled shortly before the discovery.

According to preliminary reports, a lodging attendant noticed something was amiss at around 6:00 pm.

It later emerged that the woman had checked into the guesthouse with a man who reportedly left the premises at about 5:00 pm, an hour before the body was discovered.

The suspect is said to have paid for the lodging via M-Pesa, with the transaction bearing the name Davis Chepkwony.

Authorities believe this name may help trace him, though investigations are still ongoing.

Below are photos of the suspect.

