CCTV footage shows hired goons attacking City Council Inspectors who attempted to stop the construction of the collapsed South C building (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 3, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged
showing hired goons attacking County Inspection Officers who
attempted to stop the construction of a building that later collapsed in South
C, Nairobi.
The footage reveals a chaotic scene where one officer was
pushed from the building, sustaining a serious leg injury, while
colleagues tried in vain to restrain the attackers.
The incident highlights the blatant disregard for the law by
the rogue developer behind the project.
The illegal building had previously been halted by the
County Government, but the developer continued construction despite repeated
warnings.
The collapsed building has renewed calls for stronger
enforcement against rogue developers operating with impunity in Nairobi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The collapsed building in South C had a rogue developer operating with impunity.— 𝗞 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘™🇰🇪 (@Realkangethe) January 2, 2026
The illegal building was stopped by the County government but the developer continued to operate with impunity.
At one point he hired goons and they beat County inspection team, on this CCTV… pic.twitter.com/PRy1Cn9AFf
0 Comments