CCTV footage shows hired goons attacking City Council Inspectors who attempted to stop the construction of the collapsed South C building (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 3, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing hired goons attacking County Inspection Officers who attempted to stop the construction of a building that later collapsed in South C, Nairobi.

The footage reveals a chaotic scene where one officer was pushed from the building, sustaining a serious leg injury, while colleagues tried in vain to restrain the attackers.

The incident highlights the blatant disregard for the law by the rogue developer behind the project.

The illegal building had previously been halted by the County Government, but the developer continued construction despite repeated warnings.

The collapsed building has renewed calls for stronger enforcement against rogue developers operating with impunity in Nairobi.

The collapsed building in South C had a rogue developer operating with impunity.



The illegal building was stopped by the County government but the developer continued to operate with impunity.



At one point he hired goons and they beat County inspection team, on this CCTV… pic.twitter.com/PRy1Cn9AFf — 𝗞 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘™🇰🇪 (@Realkangethe) January 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST