CCTV captures client stealing a microwave from an Airbnb in Roysambu (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - An Airbnb owner at Tsavo Apartments in Roysambu has released CCTV footage showing a client stealing a microwave while checking out.

In the video, the suspect is seen walking out of the short-stay apartment carrying the microwave wrapped in clothing, seemingly unaware that he was being recorded by security cameras installed on the premises.

The incident highlights a worrying trend, as reports of guests stealing from Airbnb properties have been on the rise in recent months.

