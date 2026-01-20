CCTV captures client stealing a microwave from an Airbnb in Roysambu (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - An Airbnb owner at Tsavo Apartments in Roysambu has released CCTV footage showing a client stealing a microwave while checking out.
In the video, the suspect is seen walking out of the
short-stay apartment carrying the microwave wrapped in clothing, seemingly
unaware that he was being recorded by security cameras installed on
the premises.
The incident highlights a worrying trend, as reports of
guests stealing from Airbnb properties have been on the rise in recent months.
