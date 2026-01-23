Hasara Tupu! Kayole-bound 33-seater matatu torched by angry mob after hit-and-run incident (VIDEO)







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Chaos erupted after a 33-seater matatu belonging to Forward Travellers Sacco was set ablaze by an angry mob.

The incident occurred after the matatu driver knocked down a pedestrian and fled the scene, sparking outrage among residents.

Moments later, the vehicle was cornered by irate members of the public, who took the law into their own hands.

In a dramatic scene captured on video and shared widely online, the matatu is seen engulfed in huge flames as the driver and conductor narrowly escaped, fleeing for their lives.

The incident has left the vehicle’s investor counting heavy losses, once again raising concerns over reckless driving.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST