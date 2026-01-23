A businessman’s body retrieved from a borehole after mysterious disappearance on the day he was to open his new spare parts shop - Suicide note recovered







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Heartbreaking news has emerged from Satellite area after the body of a young businessman, John Ngugi, was discovered inside a borehole days after he went missing.

John had been reported missing since Saturday, raising concern among family members, friends, and business associates who launched a frantic search for him.

Sadly, their hopes were shattered when his lifeless body was retrieved from a borehole within the Satellite area.

According to close family sources, before his disappearance, John reportedly left behind a suicidal note, deepening fears that he may have been battling mental distress.

What has left many shocked is that the same Saturday he went missing was the day he was set to officially open his new spare parts shop, a major milestone he had worked towards for a long time.

Friends say he was ambitious, hardworking and optimistic about the future, making his sudden death difficult to comprehend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST