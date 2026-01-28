BUSTED! This conversation between a man and an MPESA con woman will leave you in stitches - She didn’t see this coming! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - A hilarious phone exchange between a man and a con woman has left netizens in stitches after she tried - and failed - to defraud him via Mpesa.

The woman called claiming she had “accidentally” sent money to his account and politely requested him to reverse the transaction.

But beneath the act, her real intention was to trick him into sending cash.

Unbeknownst to her, the would-be victim was fully aware of the scam.

Instead of hanging up, he decided to play along, carefully following her instructions as though he was about to send the money back.

Just when she thought her plan was working, the man flipped the script - revealing he knew she was trying to con him.

Busted and embarrassed, the scammer resorted to insults before abruptly disconnecting the call.

While the incident has entertained many online, it also serves as a reminder of how such cons often target the elderly and unsuspecting Kenyans.

This time, however, the fraudster met her match in an informed citizen who refused to be duped.

A conversation between a man and a con woman, with an ending no one could have anticipated, watch till the end. pic.twitter.com/EoOmNuMltK — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) January 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST