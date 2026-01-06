6 Kenyan single mothers conned millions of shillings by LUYHA Tiktok man who promised them marriage







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Six single mothers have come forward with harrowing accounts of how they were allegedly conned out of millions of shillings by a man they met on TikTok, who promised love, marriage and a stable future but instead left them financially and emotionally devastated.

According to the women, the man carefully targeted single mothers online, gained their trust, and went as far as introducing them to a woman he claimed was his mother, strengthening the illusion of a serious relationship.

In some cases, he allegedly moved in with the victims, stayed at their expense, and slowly took control of their finances.

The victims say the suspect repeatedly fabricated tragedies, including claims of a terminally ill child, hospital admissions, funeral arrangements, accidents and family emergencies, to solicit money.

Some women were allegedly convinced to take loans, fund hospital bills, and even organise fundraising WhatsApp groups for funerals that never took place.

One woman narrated how she was led to believe her partner’s child had died, prompting her to mobilise friends and family to contribute towards burial expenses, only to later discover that no such child existed.

Another victim said she was humiliated after informing her parents of a planned family visit and dowry discussions that never happened, leaving her burdened with debts she is still repaying.

Several women said the man abruptly blocked them on all platforms after receiving large sums of money, disappearing without a trace.

The women have now united to seek justice and are appealing to the police to urgently investigate the matter and bring the suspect to book.

They say their goal is not revenge, but accountability and protection of other women from falling into the same trap.

Read more from Geoffrey Mosiria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST