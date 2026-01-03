Bizzare incident during a funeral in Luanda as Gen Z LADIES sit and dance on top of the casket, leaving mourners shocked (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 3, 2026 - A funeral ceremony in Luanda took an unexpected turn after a group of Gen Z ladies shocked mourners by sitting and dancing on top of the casket during the procession.

In the viral video shared on social media, the ladies are seen climbing onto the coffin and dancing as loud music plays in the background, while stunned mourners watch in disbelief.

The bizzare act has sparked debate online, with many Kenyans condemning the behavior as deeply disrespectful to the deceased and the grieving family.

Others argued that the incident reflects an emerging trend among some youth who treat funerals as social events rather than solemn occasions.

