AZZIAD back to flying business class after landing a deal with KCB bank to teach Kenyans about savings despite being auctioned over hefty debts (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - Social media influencer and media personality, Azziad Nasenya, appears to be staging a major comeback after landing a lucrative partnership with KCB Bank, where she will be involved in educating Kenyans on the importance of saving and financial discipline.

The deal comes months after Azziad made headlines following reports that her apartment in Kileleshwa was being auctioned over hefty debts, claims that sparked intense online debate about influencer lifestyles and financial pressure.

At the time, the reports painted a picture of a star facing serious financial strain.

However, recent posts shared by Azziad show her flying business class once again, signalling a possible turnaround in fortunes and silencing critics who had written her off.

See photos.

