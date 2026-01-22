Anaishi Maisha Fake! Leaked audio of KENYAN PRINCE confessing he fakes life online as he begs a LADY to spare him from arrest after he conned her







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - Self-proclaimed forex trader Kenyan Prince, who has long portrayed a flashy, wealthy lifestyle on social media, was heard confessing that he fakes life online.

In the leaked recording, Kenyan Prince is heard admitting that the luxurious life he displays online is fake.

The audio surfaced after a woman reported him to the police, accusing him of conning her.

In the clip, Kenyan Prince is heard pleading with the woman to spare him from arrest, claiming that he is a total orphan and lacks the money to refund her at the moment.

He further alleges that despite presenting himself online as a millionaire, he survives by hosting club gigs for as little as Ksh 30,000, a revelation that has shocked many social media users.

Listen to the audio>>> below

Juzi tu Kenyan Prince alikuwa akijiexplain. People never learn 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UbAVhOS1Hj pic.twitter.com/45FZORoyHp — Rash ™ (@Rashousmane) January 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST