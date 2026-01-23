Anyone who had ‘MECHI’ or close contact with WACHIRA WA WAMBUI must get vaccinated NOW! DEADLY ALERT!







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Members of the public who had close contact with the late Wachira Wa Wambui have been urged to seek immediate medical attention following concerns over possible rabies exposure.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease which, once symptoms appear, is almost always fatal.

However, timely vaccination after exposure can prevent the disease entirely.

Medical professionals stress that waiting for symptoms is extremely dangerous, as early signs can be mild but rapidly progress to severe neurological complications and death.

“Anyone who suspects they may have had direct exposure should not panic, but they must act immediately by visiting the nearest hospital or health facility,” a social media user said.

