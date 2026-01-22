“Aliniibia Kila Kitu” - KISII man exposes his beautiful wife after advertising household items she stole from him online – ‘Buy at your own risk’ (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A Kisii man has publicly exposed his wife for stealing household items from their home and putting them up for sale online.

In a post shared on social media, the aggrieved man claimed that his beautiful wife moved out of their matrimonial home and carted away several household items, which she later advertised on various online marketplaces.

To warn unsuspecting buyers, the man went public with screenshots of the listings, insisting that the items belonged to him and were taken without his consent.

“I married this woman, she stole the title deed. Sold our land. And now, she is selling our household items. She took away my son. Buy from her at your own risk,” she wrote.

“I did not lose my dignity, my respect, or the investments of my lifetime - including my household items - to a stranger or a thief. I lost them to someone I trusted, someone I called my wife, someone I cared for more than myself. However, I am not afraid of starting again,” the heartbroken man wrote in another post, exposing his marital woes to the public.

