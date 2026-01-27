An undercover cop uses technology to unmask a notorious mobile phone snatcher after a phone snatching incident in Kasarani and parades his PHOTOs







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A suspected mobile phone thief has been exposed after an undercover police officer employed digital tracking technology to trace a stolen device snatched in the Kastami area of Kasarani.

According to undercover officer Saigon Punisher James, the incident involved an OPPO mobile phone that was forcibly taken from its owner.

The victim reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station and also sought the assistance of the undercover cop.

The officer revealed that investigators adopted a simple and legal approach by tracking Gmail accounts linked to the stolen device.

Unbeknownst to the suspect, the phone’s security features remained active.

What followed proved crucial to the investigation.

“The suspect has been taking selfies, which are automatically uploaded to our database in real time,” the officer stated, adding that the images have provided investigators with vital leads.

Photos of the individual believed to be in possession of the stolen phone have since been circulated as police appeal to members of the public to help identify the suspect.

The officer noted that the case highlights how modern technology is increasingly becoming a powerful tool in the fight against crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST