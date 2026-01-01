ALIGONGEWA? Kenyan man heartbroken after seeing ‘girlfriend’ dancing in the rain with another man on X - She claimed she was traveling upcountry (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 01, 2026 - Social media has once again proven to be the ultimate stage for drama, after a man’s cryptic post on X sparked heated conversations about trust and relationships.

The man hinted that his girlfriend might not have been entirely truthful about her holiday plans.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Unaimagine mamaa wa kwako alikuambia ameenda ocha only for her to be posted with another guy under the rain claiming they are friends haha.”

(“Can you imagine your girlfriend told you she was going upcountry only to see her posted on social media under the rain with another man claiming to be friends.”)

Soon after, netizens unearthed the video in question.

In it, the lady is seen under the rain with another man, who captioned the clip: “Got rained with a tweep friend and that really satisfied my inner childhood memories.”

He then tagged her, describing her as a “good friend.”

Online sleuths quickly connected the dots, concluding that this was indeed the woman being referenced.

While some defended the innocence of friendship, others insisted that there was “more than meets the eye.”

Got rained with a tweep friend and that really satisfied my inner childhood memories😂🥳hey @_mbithee you are a good friend🫂🫂 https://t.co/grKy6vss8r pic.twitter.com/xDCya8TFG7 — Netflexxguyy🇺🇸🇰🇪🇬🇧 (@Netflexxguyy) December 31, 2025

