Alimuambukiza virusi! MOSES KURIA accuses Naivasha MP, JAYNE KIHARA, of causing her husband’s death







Sunday, January 4, 2026- Former Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has launched a scathing attack against Naivasha Member of Parliament, Jayne Kihara, alleging in posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the legislator was responsible for her late husband’s death.

Kuria claimed that Kihara infected her husband with a “dangerous disease,”, leading to his death.

The outburst followed an incident at a burial ceremony where Kuria says he was forced to flee after being confronted by individuals he alleges were mobilized by the MP.

According to Kuria, Lamu Woman Representative, Muthoni Marubu, who has declared support for President Ruto’s re-election, was also targeted during the confrontation.

The rowdy goons had reportedly planned to do the unthinkable to her.





The Kenyan DAILY POST