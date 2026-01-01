Man drugged and robbed clean after inviting a LADY to his apartment for ‘fun’ - Parades her PHOTOs on social media







Thursday, January 1, 2026 - A man claims he was drugged and robbed after inviting a woman to his apartment for what he described as a casual meeting on December 23rd, 2025.

According to his statement on X, the two had drinks together, after which he allegedly lost consciousness and later woke up at around 2:00 p.m to find his apartment ransacked.

He reported that valuables worth approximately R114,000 (Ksh 890,000) - including an iPhone, work laptop, work phone, alcohol, stationery, and R25,000 (Ksh 194,000) allegedly withdrawn via his banking app.

The man added that he later recovered photos of the woman after replacing his phone and has since handed them over to police as part of the investigation.

