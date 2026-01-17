ALAI is ‘untouchable’ as prominent lawyer claims orders from RUTO’s office blocked his arrest over gun incident with BABU OWINO







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Prominent lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, claims that powerful figures within the Office of the President intervened to prevent the arrest of Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, after he pulled a gun on Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

In a strongly worded statement shared on X, Ahmednasir condemned what he termed as “selective and discriminatory application of the law” in Kenya, warning that the situation has become “too horrid and ugly to ignore.”

The Senior Counsel noted that the incident occurred about two weeks ago at Cedars Restaurant along Lenana Road in Nairobi, where Alai was involved in a heated confrontation with MP Babu Owino.

During the altercation, Alai drew a firearm and threatened to shoot the legislator.

Ahmednasir claims the situation was only defused after a police officer intervened and disarmed Alai, an incident that would ordinarily warrant immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution.

However, no arrest has been made and no official statement has been issued by the police or the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Ahmednasir insists this silence is deliberate.

“I hear the police were told by someone in the Office of the President not to touch Alai because his tweets on X and his blogs are useful to the broad-based Government,” the lawyer alleged.





The Kenyan DAILY POST