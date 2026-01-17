Narcotics traffickers arrested during a dramatic high-speed chase along a busy highway (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Law enforcement officers have arrested two drug trafficking suspects and recovered 23 stones of cannabis sativa after intercepting a vehicle along the Awasi-Kisumu highway.

The suspects, Hussein Sharif Abdala (52) and Fania Hamisi (23), a Ugandan national, were travelling in a vehicle registered as KDP 802C, officially assigned for sugar transport.

Authorities flagged the vehicle at a routine roadblock, but the occupants failed to stop, prompting a high-speed chase.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted in the Ngere area along the Kisumu-Kericho Highway, where officers conducted a search and recovered the suspected narcotics.

Both suspects are currently in custody as the exhibits undergo weighing and sampling ahead of their court arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks, emphasizing zero tolerance for traffickers, regardless of status, through sustained operations and multi-agency collaboration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST