Narcotics traffickers arrested during a dramatic high-speed chase along a busy highway (PHOTOs)

Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Law enforcement officers have arrested two drug trafficking suspects and recovered 23 stones of cannabis sativa after intercepting a vehicle along the Awasi-Kisumu highway.
The suspects, Hussein Sharif Abdala (52)
and Fania
Hamisi (23), a Ugandan national, were travelling in a vehicle
registered as KDP 802C, officially assigned
for sugar transport.
Authorities flagged the vehicle at a routine roadblock, but
the occupants failed to stop, prompting a high-speed chase.
The vehicle was eventually intercepted in the Ngere
area along the Kisumu-Kericho Highway,
where officers conducted a search and recovered the suspected narcotics.
Both suspects are currently in custody as the exhibits
undergo weighing and sampling ahead of their court arraignment.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks, emphasizing zero tolerance for traffickers, regardless of status, through sustained operations and multi-agency collaboration.
