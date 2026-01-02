KIKUYU gospel singer, PHYLLIS MBUTHIA, opens up on being deported from Seattle, U.S - “We are now dealing with international issues”







Friday, January 02, 2025 - Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Phyllis Mbuthia, has finally broken her silence, confirming that she was deported from the United States after days of speculation surrounding her sudden return to Kenya.

The revelation came through a series of candid TikTok videos shared on Friday, January 2nd, 2026, where Mbuthia openly acknowledged the incident.

Responding to curious fans, she wrote: “Pov: Is it true that you were deported? Me: Oh yes.”

To back up her admission, Mbuthia displayed an official document from the US Customs and Border Protection office in Seattle, which indicated that she had been issued a penalty for private use amounting to USD 300.





While the news initially sparked concern among her followers, Mbuthia chose to frame the setback positively.

In another video, she reflected on her journey, noting that her ministry had now reached international levels.

“We have left local issues and now we are dealing with international matters.”

“It is God,” she wrote, crediting her faith for guiding her path.





Her confirmation follows an earlier claim by Facebook influencer Irene Mwende, who alleged on December 30th, 2025, that Mbuthia had been deported over improper documentation.

“UPDATE | Gospel musician Phyllis Mbuthia has returned to the country following her deportation from Seattle, United States, over alleged improper documentation,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST