“Akitoka Kwako Si Wako” - Swahili beauty trends after recording video in bed with another woman’s husband (VIDEO)







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A beautiful Swahili woman has set social media abuzz after sharing a video showing her in bed with a married man.

In the short clip, the woman is seen lying beside the man as he sleeps, openly mocking his wife with the Swahili phrase, “Akitoka kwako si wako” (The moment he leaves your house, he’s no longer yours).

The video takes an abrupt turn moments later when the man wakes up and realizes he is being recorded.

A brief struggle ensues as he attempts to grab her phone, causing the clip to end suddenly.

Watch the video below

Akitoka Kwako Si Wako..... 😆😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/eis4TtJZNp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 30, 2026

