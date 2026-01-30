Early morning drama at Nyayo View Suites Airbnb as drunk Slay Queen ejects 2 men - Tosses alcohol, C0ND0MS and personal belongings into the corridor (VIDEO)







Tenants at Nyayo View Suites were treated to a dramatic incident involving a visibly intoxicated slay queen and two men she had checked in with at an Airbnb unit.

According to witnesses, the young lady threw a loud tantrum after a disagreement, forcefully kicking the two men out of the apartment.

In a fit of rage, she began hurling bottles of alcohol, c0nd0ms, clothes, and other personal belongings into the corridor, turning the quiet hallway into a chaotic mess.

The commotion attracted the attention of other tenants, some of whom stepped out of their rooms to find the men scrambling to collect their scattered items as the woman continued shouting from inside the unit.

Security was eventually alerted as the drama escalated.

Watch the video>>> below

Early morning drama at Nyayo View Suites Airbnb as drunk woman throws a tantrum and throws out 2 men she had checked in with, throwing alcohol, condoms and their belongings outside the corridor waking up other tenants. pic.twitter.com/TGHLgixLue — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) January 30, 2026

