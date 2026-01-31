“Alinitusi akaniita tasa” - A LADY reveals her painful encounter with the Mlolongo woman who killed her 3 children over her husband’s infidelity (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 31, 2026 - A woman has come forward to share a troubling past encounter with Linet Munala, the Mlolongo woman accused of killing her three children following claims of marital infidelity.
Speaking in a video circulating online, the lady revealed
that they schooled together and described Linet as short-tempered and
confrontational.
She alleged that in 2022, Linet mocked her, calling
her “tasa” (barren) because she did not have children at the
time, while boasting about her own marriage and family life.
“Huyu msichana anakuanga kisirani sana,” she
said, describing Linet as someone who easily picks fights.
Reflecting on the recent tragic events, the woman said her
experience with Linet left her heartbroken, adding that “karma is real.”
Watch the video>>> below
LINET MUNALA...... pic.twitter.com/HP4aXenVyZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments