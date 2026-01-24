“Peleka Kwa RUTO, Taka Taka!! JAMES OPANDE, the man who shared MARION NAIPEI’s club video ‘bila nini’ dares MOSIRIA after landing in the U.S (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - A new video circulating online has stirred fresh drama around the ongoing saga involving James Opande, the man accused of sharing an embarrassing clip of Marion Naipei online.

In the video, James Opande threatens Nairobi County official, Geoffrey Mosiria, for pushing for justice on Marion’s behalf.

Mosiria, who oversees citizen management at City Hall, has been vocal in condemning Opande’s actions and has repeatedly called for his arrest.

Opande, who is based in the US and was briefly detained at JKIA as he allegedly attempted to fly out of the country, appears unfazed in the latest video making rounds on social media.

In the clip, a man alleged to be Opande is seen seated in a car alongside his wife in the US, boldly daring Mosiria to escalate the matter to President Ruto.

His tone and demeanor suggest little remorse, while his wife quietly watches and nods throughout the exchange.

The phrase “peleke kwa Ruto,” which he uses in the video, has become a popular online catchphrase - originally going viral after a driver assigned to Kibra MP, Peter Orero, defiantly told CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, when he recorded him driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver was later charged in court and fined.

Despite the buzz, questions linger about the authenticity of the alleged Opande video.

Some netizens believe it may have been edited or manipulated to ride the wave of the trending controversy.

Watch the video>>> below.

James Opande, the man who allegedly posted the trending video of Marion Naipera



Is telling Geoffrey Mosiria to "take it to Ruto," "peleka kwa Ruto."



Addressed this while he was with his wife in the US.



Weuh 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hXb84x8DMC — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) January 23, 2026

