EDDIE BUTITA and PHILIP KARANJA share fun yet tricky realities of dating Gen Z LADIES!







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - Popular Kenyan filmmakers and digital content creators, Philip Karanja and Eddie Butita, have opened up about the challenges of dating Gen Z ladies.

The two, who recently went public with their relationships, shared candid insights during the Big 6 roundtable conversation with Abel Mutua, Judy Nyawira, Timothy Kimani and Celestine Ndinda.

Butita admitted that keeping up with Gen Z can be both entertaining and confusing.

He highlighted the stark differences in music preferences between millennials and Gen Z, as well as the challenge of decoding modern slang.

“It is fun, guys; sisi watu wa Gen Z tunasikia fiti. But Clock it, playlist hauelewi,” Butita joked, noting how his girlfriend’s slang sometimes leaves him puzzled.





Karanja, on the other hand, pointed out the intensity of social media culture, especially TikTok.

He explained how trends have become a language of expression in relationships.

“Assignments, hiyo kitu ni serious, TikTok assignments, hiyo kitu kama unataka mkosane kosa kufanya TikTok assignment.”

“Their language is TikTok, so they express how they are feeling or go through alafu wanakutumia videos on TikTok,” he said.

He also revealed that Gen Z celebrates unique holidays, some of which were entirely new to him.

“Holidays wanazo mingi zengine sijawai sikia my entire life, Girlfriend’s Day, hiyo kitu ni serious,” Karanja added.

Both agreed that dating Gen Z requires patience, curiosity, and openness to embrace their culture - from music and slang to social media trends and new relationship rituals.

Butita is currently dating Celest Terer after his breakup with comedian Eunice Mammito, while Karanja is in a relationship with Mukami Maina, a close friend of his ex‑wife, Catherine Kamau.





The Kenyan DAILY POST