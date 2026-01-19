Drama in Nyeri as 40-year-old man sets his parents’ mansion on fire after his mother refused to give him a 100 bob (VIDEO)



Monday, January 19, 2026 - Residents of Thunguma area in Nyeri County were left stunned after a 40-year-old man set his parents’ mansion on fire following a disagreement with his mother over Ksh 100.

According to reports, the man became enraged after his mother refused to give him the money, prompting him to go on a rampage that culminated in the torching of the family home.

A video circulating online shows neighbours desperately attempting to contain the blaze as flames engulf the massive house.

While some residents tried to put out the fire, others could only watch helplessly as the inferno reduced the mansion to ashes.

