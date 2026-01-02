2 Iranian nationals arrested in Thika for engaging in criminal activities after police rescued them from a mob baying for their blood (PHOTO)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Detectives in Thika have arrested two Iranian nationals following an incident that left a Kenyan shopkeeper Sh15,000 poorer.

The suspects were identified as Heidari Mansoior Eslam (56) and Babaei Ahmad Mirzaaga (40).

According to police, the two were arrested after raising suspicion while posing as customers at a local mobile phone shop.

The shopkeeper reportedly became suspicious after recognising the pair as possible suspects in a similar theft incident that had occurred at a nearby shop about a month earlier.

He alerted another shop owner, who arrived at the scene and positively identified the two as the individuals who had allegedly stolen Sh15,000 from his shop using deceptive tactics.

An alarm was raised, drawing the attention of members of the public, who briefly restrained the suspects before police officers arrived and intervened to prevent any mob action.

The two suspects were rescued by law enforcement officers and taken to Thika Police Station, where they are currently being processed pending their arraignment in court.

Police have urged business owners to remain vigilant and to report suspicious behaviour promptly to authorities.





