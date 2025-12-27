ZIMESHIKA!! See how these bold Slay Queens turned heads in a Nairobi club with their crazy antics while drunk (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 27, 2025 - This video recorded at a popular Nairobi club has caused a buzz on social media.
In the video, a group of slay queens are seen
pulling wild stunts while dressed to turn heads.
From their jaw-dropping dance moves to
unapologetic ‘main character’ energy, they left revelers in awe and netizens
are talking.
Some of their stunts have left netizens
wondering if it was the alcohol that was in display.
Just when you thought you’d seen it all,
Nairobi’s party queens deliver another unforgettable moment.
Watch the video>>>
Ala.... pic.twitter.com/Kjjpkym5mT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 28, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments