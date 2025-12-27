ZIMESHIKA!! See how these bold Slay Queens turned heads in a Nairobi club with their crazy antics while drunk (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - This video recorded at a popular Nairobi club has caused a buzz on social media.

In the video, a group of slay queens are seen pulling wild stunts while dressed to turn heads.

From their jaw-dropping dance moves to unapologetic ‘main character’ energy, they left revelers in awe and netizens are talking.

Some of their stunts have left netizens wondering if it was the alcohol that was in display.

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, Nairobi’s party queens deliver another unforgettable moment.

Watch the video>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST