Unanishika Nguo Na Mimi Ni Mamako! Festive DRAMA as a drunk KISII man roughs up his mother after coming home intoxicated (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A disturbing incident has sparked outrage online after a video emerged showing a visibly intoxicated man from Kisii confronting and roughing up his mother.

The middle-aged man arrived home drunk and soon engaged in a heated exchange with his mother.

In the viral clip, the frustrated woman is heard rebuking her son for his behavior, shouting, “Unanishika nguo na mimi ni mamako!”.

As tensions escalate, a man in the background can be heard questioning the drunk youth, asking, “Why are you beating up your parents?”.

The mother is also heard urging onlookers to call the police as the drama unfolds, expressing fear for her safety amid the confrontation.

The video has triggered widespread condemnation on social media, with many Kenyans calling out the rise in alcohol-related domestic conflicts, particularly during the festive season, a time traditionally associated with family unity and respect.

Watch the video>>> below

Unanishika Nguo Na Mimi Ni Mamako pic.twitter.com/foa5kSdxdb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 28, 2025

