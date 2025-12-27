Unanishika Nguo Na Mimi Ni Mamako! Festive DRAMA as a drunk KISII man roughs up his mother after coming home intoxicated (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A disturbing incident has sparked outrage online after a video emerged showing a visibly intoxicated man from Kisii confronting and roughing up his mother.
The middle-aged man arrived home drunk and soon engaged in a
heated exchange with his mother.
In the viral clip, the frustrated woman is heard rebuking
her son for his behavior, shouting, “Unanishika nguo na mimi ni
mamako!”.
As tensions escalate, a man in the background can be heard
questioning the drunk youth, asking, “Why are you beating up your
parents?”.
The mother is also heard urging onlookers to call the police
as the drama unfolds, expressing fear for her safety amid the confrontation.
The video has triggered widespread condemnation on social
media, with many Kenyans calling out the rise in alcohol-related domestic
conflicts, particularly during the festive season, a time traditionally
associated with family unity and respect.
Watch the video>>> below
Unanishika Nguo Na Mimi Ni Mamako pic.twitter.com/foa5kSdxdb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 28, 2025
