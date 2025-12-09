“You forgot to order the body as well” - Netizens blast LADY for complaing about outfit she received vs what she ordered (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 09, 2025 - A young woman has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to air her disappointment over an outfit she claimed did not match what she ordered.

Sharing side‑by‑side photos of the model versus herself in the delivered attire, she hinted at frustration with the final look.

However, netizens quickly turned the moment into humor, defending the designer with cheeky remarks.

Many joked that she should have “ordered the body too,” sparking laughter and lighthearted debate across social media.

