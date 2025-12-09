Twist as late gospel singer BETTY BAYO's mother alleges 'evil hand' in her daughter's sudden death, seeks inquest







Tuesday, December 09, 2025 - The mother of late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has petitioned the DPP for an inquest, claiming foul play in her daughter’s sudden death.

Joyce Wairimu Mbugua alleges that the family was denied medical records and an autopsy, sparking fresh debate around the singer’s mysterious passing.

Initially, a family spokesperson, alongside her husband Hiram Gitau (Tash) announced that the celebrated 11th Hour hitmaker had succumbed to leukemia while receiving treatment.

However, her mother, Joyce Wairimu Mbugua, has now petitioned the Director of Public Prosecution to institute an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s passing.

Through Omenke Andeje & Company Advocates, Wairimu claims the family suspects foul play, insisting that Bayo had never shown signs of illness and that her death was shrouded in mystery.

She further alleges that the family was denied access to medical records and an autopsy report, and that the singer was hurriedly buried to conceal crucial details.

“The family thus express their utmost disdain, and demands that you hereby direct the Inspector General to urgently move with speed and institute an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua - alias Betty Bayo,” reads the letter to the DPP.

At the time of her death, the family representative noted that Bayo suffered excessive bleeding before doctors lost the battle to save her.

The controversy deepened when Joyce declared herself the sole next of kin, warning Bayo’s widower, Tash, to keep off the singer’s assets and properties.

