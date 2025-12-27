“Yes, ni wewe ulikunia kwa kitanda”!! My ISP Limited Technology Director, TONY KARANJA’s ex-wife publicly attacks him again, accuses him of using police to intimidate her (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - Tony Karanja, Technology Director at MY ISP Limited, has once again found himself at the center of a public controversy after his ex-wife confronted him in a dramatic video that has gone viral online.

In the video, Karanja’s ex-wife accuses him of using police connections to intimidate and harass her, following her public revelations about their marital issues.

She claimed that during their marriage, Karanja engaged in bizarre behavior, including defecating on their matrimonial bed to force her out, later attributing the actions to diabetes-related complications.

She further alleged that despite being financially well-off, Karanja failed to take proper care of their child.

The ex-wife recounted how they built a technology company together from scratch, only for Karanja to shortchange her before abandoning the marriage.

Refusing to be intimidated, she emphasized her determination to fight for her child’s rights, stating, “Mimi sio wale wanawake wa kitambo” - signaling that she will not be cowed by threats or intimidation.

Watch the video>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST