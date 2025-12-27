Hakuna Mahali Pombe Itakupeleka!! Drama as an intoxicated Slay Queen is confronted and lectured by her mother after a wild night out (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A dramatic video has gone viral online showing a young lady arriving home visibly intoxicated after a night of partying, only to be confronted and lectured by her concerned mother.

In the clip, the frustrated mother is seen helping her daughter steady herself while offering her a bottle of water to cool down.

At the same time, she sternly warns her against alcohol abuse and reckless lifestyle choices.

“Hakuna mahali pombe itakupeleka,” the mother is heard saying, loosely translated as “Alcohol will take you nowhere.”

She further advises her daughter to choose her friends wisely, stressing the dangers of keeping bad company.

The video has sparked reactions across social media, with many users praising the mother for taking a firm but caring approach, while others expressed concern about the rising trend of alcohol abuse among the youth.

The incident comes at a time when authorities and health experts are increasingly warning about the growing cases of addiction and reckless drinking behavior among young people across the country.

Watch the video>>> below

Hakuna Mahali Pombe Itakupeleka pic.twitter.com/Odepv9vwMf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 28, 2025

