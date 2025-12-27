Hakuna Mahali Pombe Itakupeleka!! Drama as an intoxicated Slay Queen is confronted and lectured by her mother after a wild night out (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A dramatic video has
gone viral online showing a young lady arriving home visibly intoxicated after
a night of partying, only to be confronted and lectured by her concerned
mother.
In the clip, the frustrated mother is seen helping her
daughter steady herself while offering her a bottle of water to cool down.
At the same time, she sternly warns her against alcohol
abuse and reckless lifestyle choices.
“Hakuna mahali pombe itakupeleka,” the mother is
heard saying, loosely translated as “Alcohol will take you
nowhere.”
She further advises her daughter to choose her friends
wisely, stressing the dangers of keeping bad company.
The video has sparked reactions across social media, with
many users praising the mother for taking a firm but caring approach, while
others expressed concern about the rising trend of alcohol abuse among the
youth.
The incident comes at a time when authorities and health
experts are increasingly warning about the growing cases of addiction and
reckless drinking behavior among young people across the country.
Watch the video>>> below
Hakuna Mahali Pombe Itakupeleka pic.twitter.com/Odepv9vwMf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 28, 2025
