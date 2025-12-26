X user’s advice to desperate single women in their 30s on the ‘honorable’ way to get a husband sparks debate







Friday, December 26, 2025 - A post by X user @praizeemeka has stirred online debate after offering blunt advice to single women in their 30s seeking marriage.

In the viral post, the user argues that “finding a partner can be done honorably,” urging women to “talk to your relatives, talk to your Pastor, talk to your friends, talk to your colleagues.”

He adds that if one is a good person, others will “surely try to matchmake you with a good person.”

However, his remark that “coming online to auction yourself… exposes you to ridicule” divided opinion, with critics defending modern dating platforms.





