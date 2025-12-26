Radio host MWALIMU RACHEL reveals why she prefers dating WABABAZ over younger men like BETTY KYALLO - “Sitaki 16 rounds and inches bila hela”

Friday, December 26, 2025 - Veteran media personality, Mwalimu Rachel, has sparked online buzz with her bold dating confession.
In a viral Facebook post, the outspoken
radio host humorously explained why she gravitates toward older men, popularly
referred to as wababa, rather than younger partners.
Rachel was quick to clarify that her
choice has nothing to do with the often-cited “daddy issues” stereotype.
Instead, she emphasized that it’s
simply a matter of preference.
In her own words:
“I don’t have daddy issues, I just have
a preference! Sitaki 16 rounds and inches bila kukomaa na bila helaaaa! THANK
YOUUU!”
Her unapologetic statement resonated
with many online, sparking lively debates about modern dating dynamics and
financial stability in relationships.
Interestingly, Rachel’s revelation
comes at a time when her fellow media personality Betty Kyallo is proudly embracing a different path.
Betty, who is currently dating a
younger man, recently announced that she is expecting a baby - proving that
love stories can flourish across all age brackets.
The
