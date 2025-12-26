Red Flag? LADY tells boyfriend to plan another marriage proposal after turning him down over this ‘petty’ reason







Friday, December 26, 2025 - A man’s romantic proposal has sparked a heated debate online after his girlfriend reportedly turned him down for an unexpected reason.

Friends had helped him set up a cozy home proposal complete with flowers, candles, balloons, cake and wine.

However, she allegedly said “no,” asking him to plan another proposal because there were no cameras or recordings.

The story has divided opinions, but many netizens are urging the man to run, warning that such demands are a major red flag and that he could regret marrying someone more focused on spectacle than commitment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST