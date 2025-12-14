WINNIE ODINGA addresses claims of rift with her uncle and ODM leader OBURU OGINGA - "He is the only father I have left"

Sunday, December 14,
2025 - East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member, Winnie Odinga, has
dismissed speculation of a fallout with her uncle, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga,
who currently leads the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
Winnie clarified that she has never clashed with Oburu and
has no intention of doing so.
She emphasized her loyalty to Dr. Oburu, describing him as
both her party leader and the head of their family following the death of her
father, the late Raila Odinga.
“The party leader is my uncle, and I love him. He’s the
only father I have left.”
“There’s no day I’ll be in a faction, and he’s not there.”
“He’s the head of my family, and I am always with him,”
she said.
Winnie acknowledged that ODM, with its more than eight
million registered members, is bound to experience differences of opinion.
However, she insisted that disagreements do not undermine
unity.
“We’ve had differences of opinion on certain things, but
the most important thing is we stick together and build a party that truly
covers the width and breadth of Kenya,” she added.
Her remarks come weeks after she appeared to question
Oburu’s ability to steer ODM in the post-Raila era.
During ODM’s 20th anniversary celebrations in
October, Winnie argued that her father possessed unmatched skills and called
for a National Delegates Conference to select new leadership.
Oburu swiftly defended his readiness, citing his
decades-long involvement in Raila’s political journey.
“I lived with Raila for 80 years. In all that he did, I
was always there. And there is no single day I betrayed my brother,” he
said.
Despite being unsettled by Winnie’s earlier comments, Oburu
pledged to lead ODM with determination and strategic clarity and promised to
privately address her concerns.
