WINNIE ODINGA addresses claims of rift with her uncle and ODM leader OBURU OGINGA - "He is the only father I have left"







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member, Winnie Odinga, has dismissed speculation of a fallout with her uncle, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, who currently leads the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Winnie clarified that she has never clashed with Oburu and has no intention of doing so.

She emphasized her loyalty to Dr. Oburu, describing him as both her party leader and the head of their family following the death of her father, the late Raila Odinga.

“The party leader is my uncle, and I love him. He’s the only father I have left.”

“There’s no day I’ll be in a faction, and he’s not there.”

“He’s the head of my family, and I am always with him,” she said.

Winnie acknowledged that ODM, with its more than eight million registered members, is bound to experience differences of opinion.

However, she insisted that disagreements do not undermine unity.

“We’ve had differences of opinion on certain things, but the most important thing is we stick together and build a party that truly covers the width and breadth of Kenya,” she added.

Her remarks come weeks after she appeared to question Oburu’s ability to steer ODM in the post-Raila era.

During ODM’s 20th anniversary celebrations in October, Winnie argued that her father possessed unmatched skills and called for a National Delegates Conference to select new leadership.

Oburu swiftly defended his readiness, citing his decades-long involvement in Raila’s political journey.

“I lived with Raila for 80 years. In all that he did, I was always there. And there is no single day I betrayed my brother,” he said.

Despite being unsettled by Winnie’s earlier comments, Oburu pledged to lead ODM with determination and strategic clarity and promised to privately address her concerns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST