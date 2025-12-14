SARAH MTALII reveals that she is praying for ex-husband, SIMON KABU, to find a woman with this one quality







Saturday, December 14, 2025 - Kenyan entrepreneur, Sarah Mtalii, has opened up about her hopes for her ex-husband, Bonfire Adventures co-founder, Simon Kabu, following their recent divorce.

In a candid statement, Sarah stated that she prays daily for Simon to meet a woman who will respect her children.

“Hapana, actually acha nikuambie Simon, mimi nakuombea kila siku upate mtu mzuri, you know, mtu hatasumbua watoto wangu,” she said.

Sarah emphasized that her prayers are sincere, centered on ensuring her children’s well-being regardless of who enters their father’s life.

The message has drawn admiration online for its grace and commitment to co-parenting.

The couple’s divorce continues to attract public attention, especially after Simon’s recent appearance at Bonfire Adventures’ anniversary event with a woman who sparked speculation about his personal life.

Videos from the event showed him arriving with mysterious lady, fueling online chatter.

Simon later clarified the woman was his niece and also a staff member at Bonfire Adventures, present purely for coordination and ceremonial duties.

“This special guest is actually my niece. She is also my staff because she works at Bonfire, which is why I arrived with her together,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST