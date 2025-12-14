RUTO will secure at least 60% of votes in Mt. Kenya – Vocal ODM politician predicts, brands GACHAGUA a ‘paper tiger’







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Vocal ODM politician and Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has predicted that President William Ruto will secure at least 60 percent of the vote in the Mt Kenya region during the 2027 General Elections.

In a post on X, Alai dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua - now leader of the Democracy for Citizens (DCP) party - as a “paper tiger.”

Gachagua has vowed to make Ruto a one-term President by rallying Mt Kenya residents behind a united Opposition candidate.

Alai’s remarks came in response to a post by an AIPCA Gatundu North Bishop, who declared that President Ruto remains the region’s preferred choice for 2027.

“As Mt Kenya we will vote for you early in the morning,” the Bishop said during an event attended by Ruto.

Alai countered by insisting the President’s support in the region remains strong.

“I told you in October 2024 that in 2027, Ruto will get at least 60% of the votes in Mt Kenya.”

“Gachagua is a paper tiger. He is scaring many with his hate platform.”

“Ruto is building a Kenya for everyone. Everyone must be on board for a better Kenya,” he wrote.

